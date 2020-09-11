After Mumbai Police arrest Kolkata man for threat to Raut, Twitter recalls stand-off with Bihar Police

Amid the ongoing 'Kangana Ranaut versus Uddhav Thackeray' debacle, a Kolkata man on Thursday made headlines after being arrested for making threatening calls to Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

The accused, purportedly a fan of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had been identified as Palash Bose, a resident of Tollygunge in Kolkata. He was arrested by a team from the Mumbai Police.

And while this would be an interesting factoid by itself, netizens are rather outraged by the alacrity shown by the Mumbai Police in this case. Many have also contrasted this to the reaction of the Mumbai police when a team from Bihar had come to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

From putting IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in quarantine to allegations of non-cooperation -- it had not been an amicable partnership.