After May 24, Covaxin will not be available in Delhi for second dose: AAP leader Atishi, appeals to Central Govt to make vaccine available

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has expressed serious concerns as Covaxin will not be available for the second vaccine dose of those in the 45+ category in Delhi after Monday (May 24). The AAP leader has demanded from the center to make Covaxin available in Delhi for those who need to take the second dose.
In a tweet she wrote, "It a serious matter of concern that after Monday, Covaxin will not be available for the second vaccine dose of those in the 45+ category!
We appeal to the Central Govt to make #Covaxin available in Delhi for those who need to take the second dose."
"Around 64,000 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on Saturday," the AAP leader said. She said there was no clarity yet from the Centre on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin doses for those above 45 years.
She added that all centres inoculating 18-44 age group will be temporarily shut from Monday due to non-availability of vaccines.
Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate supply of vaccines and increasing the quota of the city. He said that the vaccination centres for the people in the 18-44 age groups are on verge of closure due to lack of doses. Kejriwal in an online press briefing said that from Sunday, all vaccination centres for the people between the age group of 18 and 44 years in Delhi will be closed as vaccine stocks have run out.
“Delhi requires 80 lakh doses a month to vaccinate people in three months. But it only received 16 lakh doses in May and the Centre has further decreased Delhi's quota in June to 8 lakh doses,” Kejriwal said.
So far 50 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi. Further, 2.5 crore more doses are required to vaccinate all adults in the national capital.
