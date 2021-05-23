After May 24, Covaxin will not be available in Delhi for second dose: AAP leader Atishi, appeals to Central Govt to make vaccine available

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has expressed serious concerns as Covaxin will not be available for the second vaccine dose of those in the 45+ category in Delhi after Monday (May 24). The AAP leader has demanded from the center to make Covaxin available in Delhi for those who need to take the second dose.

In a tweet she wrote, "It a serious matter of concern that after Monday, Covaxin will not be available for the second vaccine dose of those in the 45+ category!

We appeal to the Central Govt to make #Covaxin available in Delhi for those who need to take the second dose."

"Around 64,000 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Delhi on Saturday," the AAP leader said. She said there was no clarity yet from the Centre on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin doses for those above 45 years.

She added that all centres inoculating 18-44 age group will be temporarily shut from Monday due to non-availability of vaccines.