After Kamal Nath's remark, Sajjan Singh Verma mocks Imarti Devi; says 'jalebi ban gayi'

If the 'item' comment on Imarti Devi had harmed Congress, why did she suffer a defeat in the election? Imarti Devi jalebi ban gayi, said former minister Sajjan Singh Verma on being asked if the remark was responsible for the party's defeat in recent by-poll, on Monday.

The ex-minister Verma totally discarded the claim that the comment Item had given the loss in the election. Earlier he had blamed the EVM for the defeat.

But in coming days the issue will going warm up the political corridors.

Once again the Congress leader has kicked up the dust by stating the former minister as Jalebi.

Earlier during the by-elections, the former chief minister Kamal Nath has stated Imarti Devi as an Item.

After that, the BJP took the charge and attacked the ex-CM. Even the former AICC National President Rahul Gandhi showed his annoyance on the statement and the Election Commission of India (EC) had given the notice to the ex-CM and had taken away the star campaigner status from the ex-CM. Later Nath express his regret on the issue.

In the by-polls, the minister lost the election with the Congress candidate Suresh Raje with around 5,000 votes.

But the comment of the ex-CM gave new life in the Gwalior Chambal region to the party the party had encashed the issue by attacking on the ex-CM as well as on the Congress party for disrespecting women.