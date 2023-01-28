After founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy, and Ravish Kumar, senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain resigns from NDTV

Sreenivasan Jain |

Months after former senior NDTV Hindi journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from his post in November, Group Editor Sreenivasan Jain quit the news channel. Jain worked for three decades in NDTV and resigned on Saturday after the recent Adani takeover of the company in November 2022.

Jain announced his resignation on his official Twitter page amid allegations of fraud on the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg Research.

“Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later.(sic),” he tweeted.

Jain’s resignation comes months after former senior NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from his post in November.

In his career spanning over three decades from 1995, Jain covered various prominent national and international news reports and conducted interviews with many eminent personalities and politicians. Jain hosted the weekly show Truth vs Hype on NDV 24×7. He was also the Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV’s business channel ‘Profit’.

Last year, on November 30,2022, the Adani group gained full control of NDTV after it acquired most of the founders – Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy's – stakes at a premium of almost 17 percent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm. The official announcement came in August 23, three months before the takeover.

As Adani formally took over the company on November 30, 2022, Prannoy and Radhika Roy submitted their resignation from the board of directors, even after claims by Gautam Adani that he had requested the Roys to continue serving as the network’s chair in an interview with a western media.

A day after Roy’s resignation, on November 30, 2022, senior journalist Ravish Kumar also announced his resignation with the company with immediate effect. Announcing his resignation through his official YouTube channel an emotional but composed Ravish said that the ecosystem and atmosphere for journalism are being destroyed.

“At this time, I don’t want to say anything about my organisation,” Kumar said. “Because when one is emotional, one is not objective. I have spent 26-27 years in NDTV. A journey like that has many ups and downs,” Ravish said in his YouTube video.

