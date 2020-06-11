After elephant and cow, a 6-year-old boy dies by biting into an explosive

The explosives were bought by three men who used them for fishing near the banks of Cauvery. They used two of the explosives and took the remaining one back to their friend Boopathy’s house, whose son mistook them for food items and tried to eat. The explosive went off in the kid’s mouth, and died before receiving any medical help.

The trio fearing consequences, conducted final rites the same night. Police however, was tipped off and an investigation was ordered leading to the arrest of Boopathy and his friends.

Over the past couple of weeks, social media witnessed an outrage over the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, who died after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. According to reports the fruit was used as a snare for wild boars in the region. From celebs to government officials, many took cognisance of the incident, which led to a probe.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department arrested 12 gypsies for killing a jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat and blowing up its mouth when it took a bite.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh Police arrested a person for causing injuries to a cow by feeding her a wheat flour ball laced with firecrackers. It caused grievous injuries to cow in mouth. The incident was reported in Bilaspur town on May 26.