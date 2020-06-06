Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls: 'Is why most celebrities in India only raise their voices for elephants'

On Saturday, hashtag 'Arrest Swara Bhasker' made its way to the Twitter trends and the actress hit back at trolls by sharing a 'bizzare' truth.
While Bollywood celebrities were called out for not talking about the crisis in India and demanding justice for George Floyd, Swara Bhasker got trolled for tweeting about Safoora Zargar. Safoora, a pregnant woman, was booked under the UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress shared a screenshot of the Twitter trends and wrote, "And that my friends.. is why most celebrities in India only raise their voices for elephants!#safoorazargar #ArrestSwaraBhaskar #bizarrebuttrue"
Talking about Safoora Zargar, Swara had tweeted, "Terror accused MP #PragyaThakur got bail! Blocking a road is a greater crime in #NewIndia than being accused of terrorism! BUT A PREGNANT WOMAN IS IN JAIL FOR BLOCKING A ROAD!!!!! What have we become???"
"When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire", a Delhi court said on Thursday while dismissing bail plea of Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar.
The news which broke on social media had many social media users including Bollywood celebs demanding Zargar’s freedom. Actor Ali Fazal wrote, "Sir, @narendramodi there is a pregnant woman lying in jail {name- Safoora Zargar}.She carries life inside her. I urge you to reconsider her living conditions during this crises. Maybe placed in isolation? The mothers of the country will feel safe with your decision"
Meanwhile, the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation. Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities demanded strict action against animal cruelty.
The pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)