After Donation Theft Row, Ram Temple Trust to Publish Monthly Audit Reports Online | PTI

Ayodhya: Seeking to restore public confidence after the recent donation theft case, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to publish monthly audit reports on its official website, marking a major shift towards greater transparency in its financial and administrative functioning.

The decision will enable millions of devotees in India and abroad to access details of the temple's monthly income, expenditure, donations and financial position. The Trust will also use the website to regularly share updates on administrative decisions, construction work, religious events and other key activities.

Until now, the Trust prepared its financial audit only once a year after the close of the financial year. The report was placed before the trustees during Trust meetings but was not available in the public domain.

Under the new system, monthly statements of donations received, expenses incurred and the overall financial status of the Trust will be uploaded on the website.

Sources said the move follows the recent donation theft scandal, which prompted the Trust to review its functioning. The objective is to strengthen devotees' faith and ensure there is no room for doubts over the management of temple funds or administrative decisions.

Apart from financial disclosures, the Trust will provide regular updates on meetings of trustees, progress of the Ram temple construction, development of new facilities and other important decisions. The website is expected to become the primary source of official information for devotees around the world.

The decision also addresses a long-standing gap in the Trust's online communication. The official website has largely been restricted to information related to darshan, visitor facilities and contact details, with little information on construction progress or policy decisions.

The last major update on the website related to temple construction was uploaded on February 6, 2021, when the Trust announced the appointment of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers for the project. Although construction has advanced rapidly over the past five years, updates on various phases of the work and key administrative decisions were not regularly published.

With the new policy, the Trust plans to provide periodic updates on construction milestones, financial management and governance, making its functioning more transparent and accessible to devotees across the globe.