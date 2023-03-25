After disqualification from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference today

Rahul Gandhi |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold his first press conference on Saturday since being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. This came after a Gujarat court found him guilty in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail on Thursday. Despite this setback, Gandhi stated that he is prepared to pay any price and fight for the voice of India.

The former MP lost his status and his Wayanad seat after being found guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark where he allegedly implied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. The Surat court that convicted him granted bail for 30 days, allowing him to appeal the decision.

Gandhi claimed to be the voice of India

Gandhi has previously stated that he is willing to pay any price in the fight for the voice of India. His press conference this afternoon is expected to focus on his response to the verdict and his future course of action. The former Congress chief is likely to share his thoughts on the outcome of the case, as well as his plans to continue fighting for the voice of the Indian people.

It is unclear what Gandhi will say during the press conference or how he plans to take his fight forward, given his disqualification. However, it is clear that he remains committed to his cause and is willing to fight for what he believes in, regardless of the consequences.

In the wake of Gandhi's disqualification, many will be watching closely to see how he responds and what his next steps will be. The press conference promises to shed some light on these issues and provide insight into Mr. Gandhi's thinking and future plans.