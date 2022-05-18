After Congress, now BJP to do Chintan in Rajasthan

The desert state of Rajashtan has become Chintan place for both the Congress and Bjp as after Congress now Bjp to do a 3-day meeting of its national office bearers in the state from Thursday.

The meeting will take place in a 5-star hotel near Jaipur and party president JP Nadda will chair the meeting. PM Narendra Modi will address the meeting virtually on Friday.

‘ The issues related to the current political situation in the country, the strengthening of the organizational structure of the party and outreach campaigns of the party will be discussed in the meeting,’ said Arun Singh, the party general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan.

Around 136 party officials including state presidents and organizational general secretaries of all the states will attend the meeting. Party president JP Nadda will hold two separate meetings with the party’s national general secretaries and organizational general secretaries of all the states on May 19th and 21st respectively.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:04 PM IST