After Chidambaram will Shashi Tharoor be the next target for the Modi Government?

Following a major breakthrough in INX Media case, likely target of Modi government can be Shashi Tharoor. The case on death of Sunanda Pushkar has been haunting Tharoor for a long time now.

Sunanda Pushkar, who was allegedly driven to commit suicide, was suffering from mental agony due to strained relationship with her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with whom she had a scuffle resulting in various injury marks few days before her death, the Delhi Police on Tuesday told a court here. Police accused Tharoor of torturing his wife which abetted her to commit suicide. The former Union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charged by the Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The probe agency told special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that according to the postmortem, the cause of Pushkar's death was poisoning and 15 injury marks were found on various parts of her body -- forearm, arms, leg, etc. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that the Pushkar was upset and suffering from mental agony due to the scuffle between the duo. The submission was made while hearing arguments on framing of charges against Tharoor in the case related to Pushkar's death. The prosecutor further told the court that Tharoor's relation with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar also added to Sunanda's mental agony.

While the case has been already set course it’s just matter of time, it’s highly likely that Tharoor is possible next target of Modi government. In 2014, the Congress advocated caution on the Sunanda death case and accused BJP of doing "politics" over the issue, which it said was "entirely a legal process".

"The Congress' stand is clear. When a legal process is taking place, you do not comment on every document, every comma and full stop. Every week a new document may come up. When that legal process reaches a conclusion or even a semi conclusion, then we will see," party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.