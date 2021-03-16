After being declared as BJP candidate in WB Assembly Polls, TMC seeks Swapan Dasgupta’s disqualification from RS

According to Para 2 (3) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, “A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of article 99 or, as the case may be, article 188.”

Meanwhile, responding to this, Dasgupta said that he would respond to the TMC’s charge “appropriately”. "Right now, I am busy with election campaigning. If any letter comes to me from Rajya Sabha, then I will respond to it appropriately,” Dasgupta told the Indian Express.

According to the Rajya Sabha website, Dasgupta was nominated by the President to the upper house in 2016, he is currently listed as a nominated member not affiliated to a party. On March 14, BJP said that it was fielding Dasgupta as a candidate from the Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hooghly district. Voting for the West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.