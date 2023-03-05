After 'anti-India' posters in Geneva, government summons Swiss envoy

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
India on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over the issue of "malicious anti-India" posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, official sources said.

"The secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva," said a source.

"The Swiss ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves," it said.

The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss government.

