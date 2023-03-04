'Operation Dost' payback? Turkey rakes up J&K issue at OIC in Geneva weeks after receiving huge aid from India |

Geneva: In the ongoing Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Turkey has reportedly brought up Jammu & Kashmir issue even after India's recently concluded 'Operation Dost' wherein India had sent tonnes of medical aid and personnel to help the earthquake hit nation.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, exercising its right of reply at the High-Level Segment of 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, Seema Pujani, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, outrightly rejected the reference to the statement made by Turkey and the OIC representative.

Meddling in India's internal matters unacceptable

"As regards the OIC statement, we reject the unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Pujani said in a statement on Friday.

India has previously criticised the Jeddah-based OIC for its attempt to interfere and meddle in India's internal affairs as completely unacceptable.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues.

(with PTI inputs)