After Air India, IndiGo Introduces Fuel Fee On Flights Starting March 14

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India’s largest airline, IndiGo, on Friday announced that it will add a fuel surcharge to all domestic and international tickets from March 14, citing a steep rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

The additional charge will range from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 depending on the sector and distance travelled. The airline said the decision was necessary as fuel costs, a major component of operating expenses, have surged sharply in recent weeks.

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According to the carrier, global jet fuel prices in the region have risen by more than 85%, significantly increasing the cost of running flights. The surcharge will apply to bookings made for both domestic and overseas routes.

IndiGo’s move follows similar steps by Air India and Air India Express, which recently introduced fuel surcharges due to escalating operating costs. The Tata Group airlines implemented a Rs 399 fee on domestic tickets from March 12, also extending it to flights within South Asia.

For longer international routes, Air India’s surcharge varies by destination. Passengers travelling to West Asia will pay an additional $10 per ticket, while those flying to Africa may face charges between $30 and $90. Flights to Southeast Asia will carry an extra fee ranging from $20 to $60.

Airlines said the charges will be rolled out in phases across routes as carriers adjust to rising fuel expenses linked to the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region.