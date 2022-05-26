After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his govt's 8th anniversary

PM Narendra Modi |

As the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is completing eight years in office, the Prime Minister on Thursday said India is witnessing political willpower and reforms after 2014.

PM Modi was speaking at the celebration of the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. Lauding the BJP-led government at the Centre, Narendra Modi said, "If we compare last 8 years with the previous 3 decades we'll see that reforms couldn't take place despite their need, due to a lack of political willpower and instability."

"Country couldn't take big decisions," the Prime Minister said adding that India is witnessing political willpower and reforms.

Meanwhile, appreciating ISB for its contribution towards the country, PM Modi said, "Today India is the fastest growing economy in the group of G20 countries. In the case of Smartphone Data Consumption, India is number one. If we look at the number of Internet users, then India is second in the world. India also ranks second in the world in the Global Retail Index." "The world's third largest startup ecosystem is in India. The world's third largest consumer market is in India," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country by holding various events.

Earlier today, launching a scathing attack on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), PM Modi called for liberating Telangana from family rule and appeasement.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers at Begumpet Airport, he said dynastic politics and family-centric parties are the biggest enemy of democracy and youth of the country.

He appealed to people of Telangana to carry forward the movement to end the rule of family-centric parties, saying this would open the doors for rapid development of the state.

He claimed that change is certain in Telangana and that BJP will definitely come to power in the state.

He recalled that in 2013, Hyderabad had scripted history and changed the thinking of the entire India when people of Telangana bought tickets to attend a public meeting and hear him.

Stating that it was the turning point in serving the people of the country, he exuded confidence that people of Telangana will again make history by bringing BJP to power in the state.

