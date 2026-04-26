'Administration Demolished Staircase Of Even My Own House': Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary | Image: ANI

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday asserted that all illegal constructions on government land would be demolished as even the staircase of his own house was demolished by the administration.

Addressing a public meeting in his Tarapur assembly constituency in Munger district for the first time after assuming the CM post, Samrat, in a tough warning to those encroaching government land, said that the administration was demolishing the stairs of even his own house in Tarapur.

"A week ago, I received a report that in Tarapur—where my own home is located—the administration is proceeding to demolish even the staircase of my house. The rule is that if the land belongs to a private individual, then there is no issue. However, if a house has been built on government land, it must inevitably be demolished. No one can save it. This is because we have to build a beautiful Bihar... we have to build a developed Bihar."

CM also warned officers, sitting on files and also announced that two-day camps would be organised in each panchayat of the state every month for resolving problems of the common people. “If any officer keeps a file with them for more than a month, we will take action against them as well,” he added.

“I have also been a member of the state legislative council but this is the first time I became an MLA from Tarapur and also became the chief minister. The country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar have made me the chief minister of Bihar,” he added.

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He said that the PM dreamt about making Bihar a developed state and his dream had to be fulfilled. He said that his predecessor, Nitish Kumar, had worked a lot for the development of Bihar for a long time. But the development work has to be done at a faster pace, he added.

CM said that the condition of the blocks in the entire state was a bit messed up, and hence now the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) would do the work of monitoring the blocks, circle offices and police stations.