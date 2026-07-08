'Adjournment Slips Are Not Automatic Passes, Lawyers Must Be Ready To Argue': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court reminded lawyers that only the Court can decide whether a case should be adjourned | PTI

New Delhi, July 8, 2026: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cautioned lawyers against treating adjournment slips as automatic passes for postponing cases, stressing that the decision to defer a matter rests solely with the Court. It also underscored that advocates must be prepared to argue their cases even if the opposite side has circulated an adjournment slip.

A Bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation after a lawyer submitted that the matter could not be taken up because the respondents had moved an adjournment slip. Justice Amanullah rejected the assumption, saying the Court alone decides whether an adjournment should be granted, Bar & Bench reported.

Court's Decision Is Final

“Please, counsel. It is up to us whether or not we allow adjournment. You have to come prepared and argue. If we allow, only then is it adjourned. This is a message to the Bar,” Justice Amanullah said.

The remarks reinforced the Court’s position that the filing of an adjournment slip does not automatically postpone proceedings and that lawyers should not presume a case will be deferred.

'Today Also Is A Day'

Later, when the petitioner's counsel sought another date, the Bench initially indicated that it would take up the matter at the end of the day's board. However, the counsel requested that the case be listed on another day instead.

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Responding to the request, Justice Amanullah said, “Today also is a day.” The Court eventually agreed to defer the matter and directed that it be listed next week.

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