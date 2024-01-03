Adani Group To Set Up Data Centre, Aerospace Park In Congress-Ruled Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Holds Talks With Gautam Adani's Son Karan Adani

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Karan Adani | X/@ANI

Hyderabad, January 3: Industrialist Gautam Adani's Adani Group will set up a data center and aerospace park in Congress-ruled Telangana. The announcement from the Telangana government came after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Gautam Adani's son and CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ, Karan Adani and Adani Aerospace CEO, Asish Rajvansh, on Wednesday, January 3.

CM Revanth Reddy held discussions with the Adani Group delegation led by Karan Adani. In order to create more jobs and boost industrial growth, the Congress government in Telangana will provide required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to the Adani Group, the Chief Minister conveyed to the delegation.

#WATCH | Karan Adani, CEO- Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad today. The Adani Group to set up Data Center and Aero Space Park in Telangana, says the Chief Minister's Office. pic.twitter.com/iOQBu88wSN — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

What Adani Group delegation said

The Adani Group delegation told the Chief Minister that their existing projects in Telangana will continue. The representatives also expressed interest in starting new projects in Telangana and sought required support from the Congress government. It was further conveyed that the Adani Group is keen to set up new projects to create more employment opportunities in the state.

In addition to CM Revanth Reddy, Karan Adani, Ashish Rajvansh, the meeting was also attended by IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CM Secretary Shanawaz Qasim and CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy. Other senior officials were also present.

CM meets Amar Raja Group Chairman

Earlier today, CM Revanth Reddy held talks with Amar Raja Group's Chairman and Managing Director Jay Galla in Hyderabad. During the meeting, the Chief Minister and Galla discussed Amara Raja's ongoing projects in Telangana and explored future areas of collaboration between the State and Amara Raja, according to the CM's office.