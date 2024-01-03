 Adani Group To Set Up Data Centre, Aerospace Park In Congress-Ruled Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Holds Talks With Gautam Adani's Son Karan Adani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAdani Group To Set Up Data Centre, Aerospace Park In Congress-Ruled Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Holds Talks With Gautam Adani's Son Karan Adani

Adani Group To Set Up Data Centre, Aerospace Park In Congress-Ruled Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Holds Talks With Gautam Adani's Son Karan Adani

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Karan Adani | X/@ANI

Hyderabad, January 3: Industrialist Gautam Adani's Adani Group will set up a data center and aerospace park in Congress-ruled Telangana. The announcement from the Telangana government came after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Gautam Adani's son and CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ, Karan Adani and Adani Aerospace CEO, Asish Rajvansh, on Wednesday, January 3.

CM Revanth Reddy held discussions with the Adani Group delegation led by Karan Adani. In order to create more jobs and boost industrial growth, the Congress government in Telangana will provide required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to the Adani Group, the Chief Minister conveyed to the delegation.

What Adani Group delegation said

The Adani Group delegation told the Chief Minister that their existing projects in Telangana will continue. The representatives also expressed interest in starting new projects in Telangana and sought required support from the Congress government. It was further conveyed that the Adani Group is keen to set up new projects to create more employment opportunities in the state.

Read Also
Adani-Hindenburg Case: 'Satyamev Jayate', Tweets Gautam Adani After Supreme Court Clean Chit
article-image

In addition to CM Revanth Reddy, Karan Adani, Ashish Rajvansh, the meeting was also attended by IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CM Secretary Shanawaz Qasim and CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy. Other senior officials were also present.

CM meets Amar Raja Group Chairman

Earlier today, CM Revanth Reddy held talks with Amar Raja Group's Chairman and Managing Director Jay Galla in Hyderabad. During the meeting, the Chief Minister and Galla discussed Amara Raja's ongoing projects in Telangana and explored future areas of collaboration between the State and Amara Raja, according to the CM's office.

Read Also
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, DCM Bhatti Vikramarka Meet PM Modi In Delhi
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: CBI To Probe CGPSC Exam 2021; Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Paddy Procurement,...

Chhattisgarh: CBI To Probe CGPSC Exam 2021; Cabinet Takes Major Decisions On Paddy Procurement,...

Gujarat: FIR Reveals Serious Sexual Assault Allegations Against Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv...

Gujarat: FIR Reveals Serious Sexual Assault Allegations Against Cadila Pharmaceuticals CMD Rajiv...

Divya Pahuja Murder: Hotel Owner Among 3 Arrested By Police; Accused Says Ex-Model Was Blackmailing...

Divya Pahuja Murder: Hotel Owner Among 3 Arrested By Police; Accused Says Ex-Model Was Blackmailing...

Adani Group To Set Up Data Centre, Aerospace Park In Congress-Ruled Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy...

Adani Group To Set Up Data Centre, Aerospace Park In Congress-Ruled Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy...

Rajasthan: 'Would be better If Krishna Janmabhoomi Handed Over To Hindus,' Says Newly Appointed...

Rajasthan: 'Would be better If Krishna Janmabhoomi Handed Over To Hindus,' Says Newly Appointed...