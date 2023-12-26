Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, DCM Bhatti Vikramarka Meet PM Modi In Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The PMO shared a picture with both on his official X handle.

"Telangana CM, Shri @revanth_anumula along with Deputy CM, Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, met PM @narendramodi," the PMO wrote.

The newly elected chief minister of the southern state is likely to have addressed concerns regarding pending projects and outstanding dues from the Central government to PM Modi.

Depending on the schedule, both the CM and his deputy might also engage with senior Congress leadership to deliberate on party matters. Sources suggest that Reddy is expected to return to the city later tonight.

(With inputs from PTI)