Activist Sadaf Jafar arrested by UP police gets bail, to be released on Monday

The Lucknow police on Friday admitted in the court that it didn't have any specific evidence against Jafar. However, over 18 different charges had been slapped on her, a single mother of two and a former actress.

On Friday, Jafar's advocate Harjot Singh had told FPJ, “We had argued in the court that Jafar had not violated law as no orders were issued by the administration imposing ban on protests. Then the judge asked the police to produce the evidence against Jafar if they have any. To this, the police official informed the court that there was no specific evidence available against her.”

Her family and the Congress party had alleged that Jafar was tortured in jail and denied medical treatment.

Twitter users too supported Jafar. #FreeSadaf trended and users slammed the UP police and urged them to release her immediately. Mahesh Bhatt and Swara Bhasker were some of the prominent names to rally behind her.

(With inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)