No specific evidence against Sadaf Jafar: UP police admits in court

A day after Allahabad High Court issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh over the arrest of Congress leader Sadaf Jafar in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Law, Lucknow police admitted in the court that it didn't have any specific evidence against Jafar.

The investigating officer of the case told this in sessions court on Friday when the judge asked him about the direct evidence implicating Jafar. The argument on the bail plea would continue on Saturday.

Interestingly, over 18 different charges have been slapped on Jafar, a single mother of two and a former actress. She was arrested while she was doing a facebook live and directing the cops to arrest the rioters who have started throwing stones during protests on 19 December.

Jafar's advocate Harjot Singh told FPJ, “We had argued in the court that Jafar had not violated law as no orders were issued by the administration imposing ban on protests. Then the judge asked the police to produce the evidence against Jafar if they have any. To this, the police official informed the court that there was no specific evidence available against her.”

Adv Singh hopes that the court would grant her bail on Saturday.

Her family and Congress had alleged that Jafar was tortured in jail and denied medical treatment.