'Action is being taken': Trichy zone DIG V Balakrishnan after video of police personnel seen manhandling a person

In another incident, a video a minor boy being beaten up by police went viral on June 17. The incident took place in Rathinapuri. In the clip, the sub-inspector is seen asking an elderly couple to shut their eatery as it was open beyond the restricted lockdown hours following which an argument ensues between them, which was captured by the couple's 16-year-old son on his mobile phone.

It was alleged that the boy removed the SI's motorcycle key after the police snatched his phone. The SI then allegedly beat the boy up and threatened to lodge him in jail. Though the boy was taken to a police station, he was later let off since he was a minor studying in class nine, reported PTI. The video surfaced after the Tuticorin incident sparked an outcry in the country and brought into focus alleged police excesses.