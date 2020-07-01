'Action is being taken': Trichy zone DIG V Balakrishnan after video of police personnel seen manhandling a person

Trichy zone DIG V Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that they have taken cognisance of a video purportedly showing an elderly man being beaten up by police.
"We've taken cognisance of the incident that took place in Trichy. The police personnel has been identified and action is being taken," Trichy zone DIG V Balakrishnan said.
DIG V Balakrishnan also said that 80 police personnel have been prepared across the rank based on their past behaviour and special branch report, to give them special training to improve their interpersonal skills. They will be given 1-month cognitive behavioural therapy.
"As of now, they have been withdrawn from duties which have got direct contact with the public. Once they complete their training and evidence of clear behavioural change is noticed then they will be re-inducted into regular duties," he said.
According to reports, the video of the incident took place in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. In the video, the cop could be seen slapping the senior citizen on the bicycle. The identity of the victim is not yet ascertained.
In another incident, a video a minor boy being beaten up by police went viral on June 17. The incident took place in Rathinapuri. In the clip, the sub-inspector is seen asking an elderly couple to shut their eatery as it was open beyond the restricted lockdown hours following which an argument ensues between them, which was captured by the couple's 16-year-old son on his mobile phone.
It was alleged that the boy removed the SI's motorcycle key after the police snatched his phone. The SI then allegedly beat the boy up and threatened to lodge him in jail. Though the boy was taken to a police station, he was later let off since he was a minor studying in class nine, reported PTI. The video surfaced after the Tuticorin incident sparked an outcry in the country and brought into focus alleged police excesses.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)