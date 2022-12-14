'Acid available as easily as vegetables in Delhi': DCW chief demands complete ban on its sale

Two bike riders attacked a 17-year-old girl with acid-like substance near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on Wednesday, police here said. The incident was reported at 9am and the girl is currently undergoing treatment in Safdarjung Hospital.

One of the alleged culprits has been detained, police said. According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.

In a post on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded justice for the school-going girl and criticised the government for not being able to enforce the ban on over-the-counter sale of acid in the country.

"We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers & to give strict punishment to them. We're helping the victim & her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices," the DCW chief was quoted in an ANI report.

"Today, the plight of Delhi is that anybody goes to a store, similar to purchasing vegetables, and easily acquires acid and spills it off," Maliwal says in the video, while further questioning, "Till when will this keep happening?" She later slammed the government to be negligent in taking decisions over such cases and demanded the complete ban of retail sale of acid.

ये दिल्ली में ऐसिड बिक्री का हाल है। आज ऐसिड देश में उतनी आसानी से बिक रहा है जितने आसानी से सब्ज़ी बिकती हैं। हमारे कई रिपोर्ट्स के बावजूद क्यूँ सरकार ऐसिड की रीटेल सेल को पूरी तरह से बैन नहीं करती? https://t.co/PPof9yaxOX — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over the acid attack and said that "This cannot be tolerated, the criminals must be severely punished."