e-Paper Get App

Accidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan: 3 Indian Air Force officers sacked

The two neighbors have fought several bloody conflicts, and the mere suspicion of covert support for militant attacks has brought them to the verge of war in the past. The mistrust runs so deep that pigeons crossing the border have been captured on suspicion of being used for espionage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Accidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan: 3 Indian Air Force officers sacked | PTI

The government has terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for the accidental firing of the BrahMos missile which landed in Pakistan on March 9 this year, said IAF on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Air Force, a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9, 2022. A Court of Inquiry (Col), set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.

"These three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the Central Government with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers on August 23," said IAF.

India on March 11 had said that a technical malfunction during routine maintenance had led to the accidental firing of a missile.

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Defence Ministry then said that it had ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.

The two neighbors have fought several bloody conflicts, and the mere suspicion of covert support for militant attacks has brought them to the verge of war in the past. The mistrust runs so deep that pigeons crossing the border have been captured on suspicion of being used for espionage.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 70 students participate in inter-school essay competition held in Belapur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaAccidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan: 3 Indian Air Force officers sacked

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 5-star hotel 'The Lalit' receives hoax bomb threat, caller demanded Rs 5 crore

Mumbai: 5-star hotel 'The Lalit' receives hoax bomb threat, caller demanded Rs 5 crore

Delhi Excise Policy case: ED registers money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise Policy case: ED registers money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Centre issues notification on Gati Shakti University

Centre issues notification on Gati Shakti University

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray chairs MVA meeting at Vidhan Bhawan

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray chairs MVA meeting at Vidhan Bhawan

Accidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan: 3 Indian Air Force officers sacked

Accidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan: 3 Indian Air Force officers sacked