'Acche din will come sooner': Twitter trolls Cong for postponing protest against economic slowdown

The Indian National Congress party has been postponing their 'Bharat Bachao' rally against the Narendra Modi led government since months. On Tuesday, Congress leader KC Venugopal tweeted that the party has pushed its 30 November rally even further to 14 December.
However, the reason was told to be the ongoing winter session in the parliament but Twitter didn't spare Congress. Some even asked to change the name of the rally to 'Congress Bachao' instead of 'Bharat Bachao'. Some users made fun of the party, saying acche din would come sooner but the rally won't happen.
Here are some of best tweets:
The 'Bharat Bachao rally' is against Modi government's anti-people policies, economic slowdown, farmers distress and unemployment in the country, the Congress tweeted.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)