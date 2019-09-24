ABVP march to Jadavpur campus foiled, 7 injured

Kolkata: As many as seven Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were injured in the police baton-charge during a march against the last week’s ‘manhandling’ of Union Minister Babul Supriyo at the Jadavpur University, here on Monday.

Heavy security arrangements were made on the 3km stretch between South Kolkata’s Golpark and the university with the Left student organisations and a large number of faculties gathering at the campus to prevent the ABVP activists from entering the university.

The ABVP began its ‘March to Jadavpur’ from near Swami Vivekananda’s statue at Golpark. The activists were carrying banners against ‘fascist’, ‘anti-dalit and ‘anti-democracy communists’.

When they were stopped by the police near Jodhpur Park, they tried to break through the barricades and even climbed the guard walls.

According to the police, several cops were injured in the brick-batting. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. ABVP leaders claimed seven activists were injured in the police action. The protesters then began a sit-in in Jodhpur Park area.