 ABVP Activists Storm Azim Premji University, Vandalise Campus Over Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Event In Bengaluru | VIDEO
HomeIndiaABVP Activists Storm Azim Premji University, Vandalise Campus Over Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Event In Bengaluru | VIDEO

ABVP Activists Storm Azim Premji University, Vandalise Campus Over Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Event In Bengaluru | VIDEO

Twenty-one ABVP activists were arrested after they allegedly stormed Azim Premji University in Bengaluru and vandalised the campus over claims of an ‘anti-national’ event. The group defaced the name board and forced entry as police arrived. The university denied hosting any such programme.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Students affiliated with ABVP stage a protest alleging an anti-Army programme at Azim Premji University | ANI

Bengaluru: Alleging that the institution had hosted an `anti-National' program, the ABVP activists stormed into Azim Premji University near Sarjapur and vandalised the campus.

Initially, it started as a protest, where activists shouted slogans against the University, displaying placards and shouting slogans. Just when the police started arriving on the spot, they smeared black on the name board of the University.

When the police arrived, the group gate crashed and started vandalising inside the campus.

The police arrested 21 ABVP activists, registered a case against them before releasing them on bail.

FPJ Shorts
The protest was against a programme allegedly hosted inside the University to discuss the 1991 Kunan Poshpora incident, which pertains to allegations of mass rape and assault against Kashmiri women by Indian soldiers. The University, however, denied any such event being held in the campus.

article-image

Also Watch:

According to ABVP, an organisation called SPARK, reportedly sponsored by the All India Students Association (AISA), conducted the program at Azim Premji University. When the police arrested ABVP activists inside the campus, some of the students in the campus raised slogans against ABVP. Though ABVP alleged that the police arrested them, while letting go of the people who assaulted them, the police denied any kind of assault taking place inside the campus by either side.

