'Abusive, unparliamentary remarks': Congress seeks apology after BJP leader calls Rahul Gandhi 'drug addict and drug peddler'

The BJP and Congress have recently found themselves embroiled in a war of words in Karnataka, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi becoming the focus of their ire. Now, a day after Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel accused Gandhi of being a "drug addict and drug peddler", his Congress counterpart has sought an apology.

"Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me, and will apologise for their state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi," said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

The controversy began with a tweet on Tuesday evening that contained disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several hours after it sparked outrage, the post had been deleted, with Shivakumar expressed "regret" about it.

The remarks had not gone down well with the BJP, with the party's Karnataka Twitter handle as well as leaders taking potshots at Gandhi. Kateel had dubbed this the "lowest standard of politics", insisting that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were unable to run the party. "Tell me what is Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler. I do not tell this, it has appeared in news reports. They are unable to run the Congress party. Those who can not run a party, how can they run this country?" he was quoted as saying.

Hitting out at Kateel, Surjewala, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, said the BJP "is drunk with power and drugged with arrogance." Siddaramiah lashed out at Kateel and said he has "lost his mental balance" while JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy termed the BJP leader's statement 'cheap' and asked leaders not to indulge in personal attacks.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah, Kateel said Modi and the BJP stood for all sections of the society but alleged that the former CM worked only for the welfare of Muslims. Stating that "things are in favour of BJP", he said, the Congress and JD(S) have no future.

