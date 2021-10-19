From 'angootha-chhaap' to 'adult education project': In Karnataka, BJP and Congress spar over qualifications of Modi, 'Pappu'

In Karnataka political parties are locked in an unusual battle of words over the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The Karnataka wing of both the BJP and the Congress have been engaged in a furious tweet war since Monday night.

It began with a now deleted tweet from the Karnataka Congress handle that dubbed the Prime Minister "angootha-chhaap" or illiterate. "Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too," the party's official handle tweeted in Kannada. The country, they added was now suffering, and the citizens were being pushed towards beggary.

Hours later, the post was deleted, with party leaders insisting that the "uncivil" post had been shared by a "novice social media manager" through the official handle. "I've always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet by a novice social media manager via Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," remarked Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

Not to be outdone, the BJP's Karnataka wing joined the debate with tweets of their own. "There are plenty of schools in the country, but the oldest young man over the age of 50 has never read in India," began their tweet roughly translated from Kannada. Despite the "adult education project" they said, 'Pappu' had not benefited.

"He is wandering like a beggar on the basis of the same qualifications that his grandfather, great-grandfather and father had become prime minister," the tweet added.

And while the Congress may have backed down, the BJP appears to be standing by their remarks. The tweet has not been deleted or withdrawn.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:57 AM IST