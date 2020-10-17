'Abused, threatened and beaten': Caravan journalist alleges attack by Delhi cops inside police station

A journalist working with The Caravan magazine was on Friday alleged assaulted by a senior police officer in North Delhi's Model Town Police Station while he was reporting on protests against the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the area.

The journalist, Ahan Penkar, has filed a complaint with Delhi's commissioner of police SN Shrivastava.

"Today afternoon, Delhi Police assaulted @thecaravanindia’s staffer Ahan Penkar while he was reporting. ACP Ajay Kumar kicked & slapped Penkar inside the Model Town station premises. Penkar repeatedly told the police that he was a journalist and prominently displayed his press ID," The Caravan said in a tweet.

"The police forcibly took his phone from him and then deleted all the videos he had recorded while reporting. He was detained for nearly four hours. He has sustained injuries on his nose, his shoulder, his back and his ankle," it said.