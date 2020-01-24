'Abuse me all you want but don't abuse...': Chhattisgarh CM likens PM Modi, Amit Shah with 'Hitler'

Reacting to this remark, Baghel said, "Hitler had said during one of his speeches 'abuse me all you want but don't abuse Germany', 'Mota Bhai' and 'Chhota Bhai' are also saying the same thing, speaking the same language."

He continued, "Amit Shah should tell that is Narendra Modi ji lying or he himself is lying. Who is lying? One says National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented, others say it won't be implemented."

He also claimed that people who are landless and uneducated will face a lot of problems, after the implementation of NRC. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also reiterated that if NRC is implemented then he would be the "first person to not sign it."