‘Absurd & Baseless’: India Summons Canadian Official Over Allegations Against Union Home Minister Amit Shah

File image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

India has voiced strong disapproval over comments made by a Canadian parliamentary committee against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission on Wednesday, delivering a diplomatic note condemning the remarks as “absurd and baseless.”

David Morrison, Canada’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, had told the Canadian Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security earlier this week that Khalistani extremists were allegedly targeted under orders from Shah. The MEA's statement emphasised that the Government of India protests these claims in the “strongest terms,” asserting that they lack credibility and factual basis.

In addition to this, the Indian government expressed concern over recent reports indicating that senior Canadian officials have been leaking “unfounded insinuations” to the international media. This behaviour, according to the MEA, appears to be part of a deliberate strategy to undermine India's reputation and influence perceptions in other countries.

The MEA further stated that these actions reaffirm India’s long-held view regarding the current Canadian government's political motives and behavioural patterns. The statement pointed out that the alleged leaks include information shared by Canada’s national security and intelligence adviser Nathalie Drouin, as well as Morrison, to the media without any clarification on how the authenticity of this information was verified.

Morrison acknowledged during the committee session that he had provided information to the U.S.-based newspaper The Washington Post, further fueling tensions between the two nations. As diplomatic relations become strained over these remarks, India's government continues to call for accountability and respect in international discourse.