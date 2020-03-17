Absolute insult, says Rahul Gandhi on opposition not allowed to ask question

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Lok Sabha Speaker for not allowing the Tamil Nadu parliamentarians to raise the issue of Tamil language and described it as an "absolute insult" to people of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament premises here, Rahul Gandhi said, "Yesterday I asked a question about the 50 largest wilful defaulters. Procedure is if you ask a question then you are allowed a supplementary question."

The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad said that he understands that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not want him to speak in the House. "I am an MP and I have certain rights that he can't take away. But today the entire Tamil people wanted to ask the question over Tamil language. He snatched the rights of the MPs during the debate on language," he said.