'Abide With Me', Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn, dropped from R-Day beating retreat once again

Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn, ‘Abide With Me’, has once again been dropped from the iconic Beating Retreat ceremony on Republic Day. The hymn was played every year during the ceremony from 1950 onwards until it was dropped in 2020. It was reinstated last year.

In India, the Beating Retreat ceremony, performed at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the evening of January 29 every year, marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

According to the Indian Express, the official list of the 26 tunes to be played in the Beating Retreat ceremony does not mention ‘Abide With Me’.

Celebrated by armed forces every year, it is a centuries-old military tradition that, in war, marked the end of fighting for the day.

'Abide With Me', is a prayer for God to remain with the speaker through life and in death. It was written by Scottish Anglican Henry Francis Lyte in 1847 as he was dying of tuberculosis.

According to NDTV reports, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters, and 75 drummers from six bands will perform 25 tunes this year with the final exit marked by 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha'.

The ceremony will begin with Fanfare by Buglers, followed by Veer Sainik by the Massed Bands and six tunes by the Pipes and Drums band.

The bands include those from the Army, Navy, Air Force, as well as from the Central Armed Police Forces, or CAPF, and a pipes and drums band, all of which will play together as a massed band too.

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ Republic Day: Extensive preparations underway in Indore

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:17 PM IST