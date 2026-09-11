Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy Arrested By CID In Land Case | Representational Image

Kolkata: Soon after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea, CID on Thursday had arrested Sumit Roy, PA of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in a land case.

Roy was arrested by the CID officers from a building stated to be Banerjee’s residence at Kalighat area over allegedly selling off government land in Salboni.

Soon after the arrest, Roy was taken to a state-run SSKM Hospital for a medical examination and then kept at CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban.

Roy will be produced before Midnapore session court and CID will pray for Roy’s custody.

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According to the CID sources, Roy was not cooperating in the probe and also that the CID officers in civil dress kept an eye on Roy and his movement so that he couldnot escape.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made the announcement of Roy’s arrest in the state Assembly.

“Roy, a known extortionist, was arrested from TMC office at 121 Kalighat road by the state CID,” Adhikari mentioned.

Notably, Roy had appeared before the state sleuths several times before after he was summoned.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar slamming Roy said that he used to call the influential people when TMC was in power and alleged that Roy used to run a parallel government.