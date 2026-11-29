Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee | X

Ahead of the crucial Parliament session beginning November 30, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national vice-president Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking to prevent 20 party MPs who have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) from voting in the upcoming sessions. He argued that disqualification petitions against these MPs are still pending and called for an immediate review of the separate seating arrangements made for them in the House.

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Abhishek, who is also the TMC's Lok Sabha parliamentary party leader, cited Paragraph 2(1) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in his letter. He pointed out that NCPI has not yet been recognised as a separate political party and urged the Speaker to ensure that these MPs are not allowed to vote on any proposed legislation.

Separately, Banerjee issued a three-line whip directing all TMC Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4, 2026, and support the party's position during the proceedings.

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The development comes amid heightened political activity over the proposed Women's Reservation Bill, expected to be discussed during the session.

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari held a closed-door meeting in Kolkata with NCPI MP and former TMC leader Shatabdi Roy. Following the meeting, Adhikari said Roy had assured him that she and other NCPI MPs would support the Women's Reservation Bill.

Meanwhile, NCPI MPs are scheduled to meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi ahead of the session, with speculation that Adhikari may also attend.