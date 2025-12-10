'Aapse Kabhi Nahi Lunga...': Who Is Raipur DSP Kalpana Verma, Accused By Businessman Of ‘Love Trap’? WhatsApp Chats Go Viral

Left: WhatsApp Chats Right: DSP Kalpana Verma | X

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police DSP Kalpana Verma has made headlines after a businessman accused her of trapping him in a “love affair”. He has also presented related photos, videos, and documents to the media to support his claims.

He has additionally filed a police complaint, although no FIR has yet been registered against DSP Kalpana Verma. Meanwhile, businessman Deepak Tandon has allegedly shared a number of WhatsApp chats with the media, in which discussions about money and divorce are mentioned.

Tandon has claimed that Raipur DSP Kalpana Verma allegedly trapped him in a romantic relationship and later extorted over ₹2 crore, luxury gifts, and even obtained ownership of his hotel property.

Reportedly, DSP Verma is posted in Dantewada. The two met in 2021, after which they developed a relationship. Tandon alleges that during their relationship, Verma demanded money and expensive gifts from him. The businessman has further claimed that the DSP allegedly threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases when he refused to continue meeting her financial demands.

WhatsApp Chats Viral

WhatsApp chats between the two have gone viral. In one of the chats, DSP Verma is seen asking Tandon whether he is coming to Dantewada, to which the complainant replies that he will visit soon and even says “I love you”.

Among the photos circulating on social media is a car registered in the name of Tandon’s wife, Barkha Tandon. It is alleged that DSP Verma has taken possession of the vehicle. However, the authenticity of the photos and chats has yet to be verified.

The photos also include an image of a diamond ring with a diamond certificate, which Tandon claims he gifted to Verma.

In another chat, the businessman says, “You are mine, not the money, dear. I can't bear to see you in trouble.” To this, the DSP responds, “Then why don't you help right now? I'll give double return, promise.”

In response, Tandon says, “No way, friend, I would never take from you, I'll only give to you, friend.”