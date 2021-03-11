AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19, in self-isolation

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Jal board Vice Chairman informed that he does not have serious symptoms but he is practicing self-isolation for the next few days as a precautionary measure.
"I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days," he tweeted.
Chadha also appealed to people who came in direct contact with him in the last few days to take all necessary precautions.
"My humble appeal to all who have came in direct contact with me in the last few days - if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus," he said in another tweet.
Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months. The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.
Delhi had recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.
The number of active cases in the city rose to 1,900 on Wednesday from 1,812 on Tuesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent from 0.48 per cent on Tuesday.
On the vaccination front, nearly 31,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Wednesday, including 15,774 senior citizens, as per official data. In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 2,543 beneficiaries received the jab, a senior official said.