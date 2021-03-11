AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19, in self-isolation

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Jal board Vice Chairman informed that he does not have serious symptoms but he is practicing self-isolation for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

"I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days," he tweeted.