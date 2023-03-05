AAP's Atishi faces allegations of using minors for personal & political gain | ANI Photo

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the Delhi Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for allegedly misusing minor children for "personal agendas." This came after a complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

Minors used to divert attention & favour former DCM: NCPCR

The NCPCR alleged that Atishi is misusing children studying in schools for political campaigns on the directions of Delhi Education Task Force. The commission also claimed that the misuse of children was being done to divert attention and favour former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is an accused in an alleged excise policy scam.

The commission named several individuals, including members of the Education Task Force and the Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

Tiwari alleged that school managements were pressurised to conduct events using government resources

Tiwari wrote a complaint to NCPCR's Chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, against several people, including Atishi and Member of Education Task Force Shailesh. He alleged that the AAP was violating the rights and interests of children for political vantage after the arrest of Manish Sisodia.

Tiwari also claimed that principals and school heads were being pressurised, and committees were being made to coordinate with school management committees to conduct events using government resources. The NCPCR's letter requested that the Commissioner should lodge an FIR immediately and investigate the matter.

Case registered after posters in favour of Sisodia were allegedly pasted on Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

However, the Delhi Police has registered a case against School Management Committee Convenor Ghazala under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act after posters in favour of Sisodia were allegedly pasted on Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shastri Park. This seems to indicate that the police are investigating any possible violation of the law related to the posters, rather than the alleged misuse of children.

Manish Sisodia was arrested last Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD. The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the CBI remand of former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia in the case. The Court also issued notice to the CBI on bail moved by Manish Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the CBI counsel sought further remand of Manish Sisodia, claiming that he is still non-cooperative and that they need his further custody to confront him with two persons.