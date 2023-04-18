AAP vs LG: Delhi Assembly refers Saxena's objection on convening one-day session to its privileges committee | File Photos

New Delhi: In a fresh round of tussle, the AAP on Monday referred Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's objection over convening of the one-day Delhi Assembly session to privileges committee.

It also authorised the committee to examine if Saxena could be summoned by it in the matter.

In the one day session, the House, dominated by 62 AAP MLAs in the 70-member Assembly, hit out at Saxena over his note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of convening the one-day session.

AAP: LG's objection "insult" to the House

Saxena's objection to the summoning of Monday's Assembly session is an "insult" to the House and does not behove the constitutional post he holds, the ruling AAP legislators alleged.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla, who was chairing the House sitting, alleged that attempts were being made to diminish the dignity and power of the House. She also ordered for referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges of the Assembly.

The L-G, in his note, had flagged "procedural lapses" in summoning of the one day session.

He had questioned under what circumstances and under which provision of the GNCTD Act, 1991 the Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget session) of the Seventh Legislative Assembly was convened instead of moving a proposal for prorogation of the session and convening of the 'One-Day Session as per the Delhi Cabinet decision.

"Therefore, the proposed Second Part of Fourth session on April 17 being summoned without following the due procedure, should not be convened," he had advised the government.

Birla chairing the House meeting, referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

"The Committee should examine and report whether there has been any breach of privilege and contempt and also whether the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor can be summoned before the Committee or not," she said.

Under Rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Delhi Assembly, the Speaker has the power to call a sitting of the House "at any time after the House has been adjourned sine-die". However as per prevailing parliamentary practice the Speaker convenes only on the recommendation of the Cabinet, she said.

One-day Delhi assembly

The one day session, held a day after Kejriwal being questioned for over 9 hours in connection with an alleged liquor scam, also discussed a resolution over alleged misuse of CBI and ED by the Centre to destabilise AAP government in Delhi.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that a "mockery" was being made of the Assembly by calling the House for discussing a "political agenda".

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha then raised the issue of the Delhi Lt Governor's note flagging "procedural lapses" in calling of the current session by the Delhi government. The LG's objection is an "insult" to the House, he alleged.

The LG can send a message to the House only on aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. If he doesn't have understanding of the Constitution, he should have someone to advise him on matters of law and Constitution, Jha said.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the LG's communication was "leaked to media" which is a "serious matter".

It should be probed how a communication to the chief minister was "leaked to media". It's a matter of "breach of privilege", he charged.

AAP chief whip Dilip Pandey said sine die adjournment referred to end of the sitting, while prorogation meant end of the session.

