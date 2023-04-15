AAP calls for special Delhi Assembly session on April 17 to discuss CBI's summon to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Delhi’s AAP government has called a special assembly session on April 17 to discuss the CBI’s summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.

"The situation is not good. It should be discussed in the assembly. Leaders of the Delhi government will speak about what is going on," AAP MLA and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters in Delhi on Saturday.

AAP attacks centre over "weaponising" CBI and ED

AAP has alleged that the centre has weaponised the CBI and ED to go after opposition leaders with false cases.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is already in jail for alleged corruption in framing the liquor policy case, which was scrapped later.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, summoned on April 16 by the CBI, has threatened to file a case against both the CBI and the ED for alleged perjury by filing false affidavits in courts.

"We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," Kejriwal tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's remark that cases will be filed against CBI and ED officials, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday asked whether Kejriwal would also file a case against the court if the it convicts him.

Rijiju further said that law should be allowed to take its own course.

"Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law," Rijiju took to Twitter to post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kejriwal will visit the CBI's office near central Delhi's Lodhi Road at 11 am on Sunday.

The Delhi Police have made tight security arrangements as AAP workers could gather to protest.