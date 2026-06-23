AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, Wife Among 9 Convicted For Alleged Assault Of Forest Dept Employees; Narmada Court Awards 7-Year Jail Term |

Narmada: In a major development that has sent shockwaves through Gujarat’s political landscape, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava has been convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison by the Narmada Additional Sessions Court in a high-profile case involving the alleged assault and intimidation of forest department employees. The verdict also holds his wife, Shakuntala Vasava, and seven other accused guilty, marking a significant setback for one of the state’s prominent tribal leaders.

The case stems from a complaint registered in November 2023, in which forest department personnel alleged that they were called to Vasava’s residence and physically assaulted. The accused were also charged with obstructing government officials from performing their duties and threatening them, including allegations of firing shots into the air.

After a prolonged legal battle, the court found all nine accused guilty and imposed a seven-year prison sentence along with a collective fine of ₹96,000. The verdict triggered intense political discussions across Bharuch and Narmada districts, where Vasava has maintained a strong support base.

At the time of his surrender in the case, Vasava had asserted his innocence and expressed faith in the judicial system. “I have come to surrender voluntarily. My family and I will continue our fight for justice for the tribal community, youth and the oppressed. I am confident that justice will prevail under the Constitution,” he had said.

The Dediapada MLA had remained absconding for over a month following the incident before appearing at the police station. The case had gained widespread attention, particularly after allegations linked to an earlier controversy popularly referred to as the “Lafa incident.”