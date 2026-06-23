CCTV Captures Dramatic Collapse Of 190-Foot Bailey Bridge In Kinnaur As Truck Plunges Into Sutlej River

A major bridge collapse on National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district disrupted traffic and severed a crucial transport link after a Bailey bridge at Choling gave way while a gravel-laden truck was crossing it. CCTV footage of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows the bridge collapsing within seconds, sending the truck plunging into the Sutlej River below.

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According to reports, the truck was travelling towards Tapri with a load of gravel when the structure suddenly failed from both ends. Preliminary accounts suggest the bridge could not withstand the weight of the overloaded vehicle. The driver survived the fall with only minor injuries, while the relatively low water level in the Sutlej River is believed to have prevented a more serious tragedy.

The collapse has halted movement on a vital route connecting Kinnaur with Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla district, affecting inter-district connectivity during the peak tourist season. Authorities immediately suspended traffic on the damaged stretch and later began diverting vehicles through the Urni-Dhank alternative route, increasing travel distance by around 8 to 10 kilometres and adding nearly an hour to journey times.

Residents said the bridge had undergone repairs recently but concerns over its ability to handle heavy vehicles had persisted. The disruption is also expected to affect trade, supplies to nearby villages and tourism in the region.

With the apple harvesting season approaching in August, growers fear transportation bottlenecks could lead to financial losses if a permanent solution is not implemented quickly. The administration has urged commuters to use the designated diversion and assured that the damage assessment and restoration process is underway.