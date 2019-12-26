AAP is stealing credit of Centre's developmental projects: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday tore into Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, accusing it of stealing credit for the developmental work done by the central government in the national capital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forced everyone to follow the work culture. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji has done something entirely new. He thought, why work. Why allot budgets and lay foundation stones for development projects? Work is already being done, just put your name on it," Shah said addressing a public gathering here.

Assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled to be announced some time in next few weeks, and thus political arguments have intensified over the last few days.

Just on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the AAP government in the national capital for not doing enough to combat the menace of air pollution and providing clean drinking water.

"These people used to claim that each household in Delhi gets clean drinking water. They claimed to provide drinking water from the tap, but you all know the reality. They lied to you," PM Modi had said at a rally in Ramlila Ground.

On Thursday, the BJP president also, in his speech, raised the water issue.

"I recently saw an advertisement which said that Delhi government will give drinking water to every household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will provide drinking water to every household across the country. Is Delhi not part of the country? Water will also be provided to every household in the national capital by the Centre as well, he said.

Shah said that 4,526 houses will be provided to the middle class and 2,088 units have been provisioned for the people belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society in the city.

"Thirty per cent of the area here will be developed as green open-public spaces. It will help the people of Delhi combat the problem of air population," he added.

Several other BJP leaders including Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and MP Gautam Gambhir were also present at the event.