AAP Donations Fall 68% To ₹12.10 Crore In FY 2025-26; CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Among Donors, Says Report | X

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received ₹12.10 crore in disclosed contributions during the financial year 2025-26, a 68% decline from the ₹38.10 crore reported in the previous financial year, according to its contribution report filed with the Election Commission.

The latest filing covers the first full financial year after AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025. The party, however, continues to govern Punjab. The Election Commission lists annual contribution reports among the financial disclosures submitted by recognised political parties.

Two Donors Account For Nearly 83% Of Contributions

A substantial portion of AAP's disclosed contributions came from two donors Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited. Both contributed ₹5 crore each, taking their combined contribution to ₹10 crore, or nearly 83% of the party's total disclosed contributions.

The remaining contributions amounted to around ₹2.10 crore across 1,202 numbered entries in the filing, according to The Times of India.

Trident's ₹5 Crore Donation And Rajinder Gupta's BJP Switch

Trident Limited was founded by Rajinder Gupta, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket in October 2025. The company's ₹5-crore cheque was dated January 9, 2026, when Gupta was still associated with AAP.

Gupta later joined the BJP in April 2026 as part of the group of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs that switched allegiance. The timing of the donation and Gupta's subsequent political move has been reported by The Times of India, but the filing itself does not establish a connection between the contribution and his later switch.

CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Also Named In Donor List

The contribution report also features Ashutosh Ranka, a former AAP spokesperson who later became co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

According to The Times of India, Ranka contributed ₹21,100 to AAP during 2025-26, before taking up his position in the CJP. His name appears among the 1,202 entries in the party's contribution filing.

The donation has drawn attention because Ranka subsequently became associated with the CJP, which has emerged as a separate political outfit. However, the contribution report only records the donation and does not indicate any connection between the contribution and his later political association.

Kejriwal, Atishi And Aman Arora Among Contributors

Several prominent AAP leaders also figure in the contribution list.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is listed as making three separate contributions of ₹10,000 each, taking his total to ₹30,000.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi made 12 payments of ₹3,500 each, totalling ₹42,000. Punjab AAP president Aman Arora is listed as making 12 payments of ₹10,000 each, adding up to ₹1.20 lakh.

Contributions Had Risen In Previous Year

AAP's disclosed contributions had increased sharply in 2024-25, rising to ₹38.10 crore from ₹11.06 crore in 2023-24. Prudent Electoral Trust was the party's biggest donor in 2024-25, contributing ₹16.40 crore, according to The Times of India.

The latest figures therefore show a substantial year-on-year decline in AAP's disclosed contributions. Similar changes were reported in the contribution filings of some other regional parties for 2025-26. Hindustan Times noted that these contribution reports do not represent a party's total receipts or overall income for the financial year.