AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Leads March To PM Modi's Residence Against E20 Fuel - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by other party leaders, led a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence against E20 fuel.

Till the time of publishing this article, Kejriwal's anti-E20 march reached Firoz Shah Road, where a heavy police deployment had been put in place and barricades were erected to prevent protesters from moving towards the Prime Minister's residence, according to an India Today report.

AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj are also present.

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"I want to say that PM Modi should not come under pressure from US President Trump. He should stop buying ethanol from the USA and stop imposing E20 on our country. I hope that the Prime Minister will call us. We have sent a message to the Prime Minister saying that we want to meet him. The struggle will continue," Kejriwal said, speaking to ANI during the march.

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Police cite restrictions

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said that no march to the Prime Minister's residence would be allowed as Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the area.

The police also said that Arvind Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party had neither sought permission for the march nor had any such permission been granted.

BJP criticises protest

Reacting to Kejriwal's march, BJP MP Tarun Chugh said, "It is an absurd, meaningless campaign of his; there is no logic, no information... Everything has been done in a scientific manner."

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"His behavior is against India's farmers. Ethanol means protection for farmers," he added.