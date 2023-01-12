AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal gets recovery notice of ₹164 cr from Directorate of Information and Publicity

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal. As per the reports, the amount needs to be paid within 10 days.

This comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements published under the guise of government advertisements during 2015–2016.

