'Aap Bahut Badal Gaye...': Kharge Quips At PM Modi At Supriya Sule’s Daughter’s Reception; Here’s What PM Replied | VIDEO

A light-hearted exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the wedding reception of NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati in Delhi has caught attention, with Kharge jokingly telling Modi, “Bhaisahab, aap bahut badal gaye” (Brother, you have changed a lot).

The interaction began when Modi greeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asked how she was doing. When Priyanka replied that she was fine, Modi responded, “I am still the same.”

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Kharge’s Quick Quip Leaves Modi Amused

Hearing Modi’s remark, Kharge joined the conversation with a playful observation, telling the Prime Minister, “Bhai sahab, you’ve changed a little. Aap thoda sa badal gaye hain.”

Modi appeared amused by the comment and responded, “Oh, really?”, making for a brief but cordial exchange between leaders who are often on opposite sides of the political divide.

Political Rivals Come Together For Family Occasion

The interaction took place at the Delhi reception hosted for Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar.

The gathering brought together several prominent political figures across party lines, but the informal exchange between Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kharge stood out as a lighter moment amid otherwise intense political differences.

The conversation offered a glimpse of a more informal side of the leaders as they came together for a personal family celebration.