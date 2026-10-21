AAP Alleges Bhagwant Mann Held For 3 Hours At Delhi Airport, Issued ₹50,000 Challan After Paris Trip

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | File Image

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly made to wait for around three hours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after returning from Paris and was subsequently issued a ₹50,000 challan, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party has alleged that the incident reflects political pressure from the Centre, while reports citing customs sources have attributed the amount to duty on items allegedly not declared in his luggage.

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said Mann was delayed at the airport on the pretext that his luggage was still arriving or undergoing checks. According to Pannu, officials approached the chief minister only after he had waited for around three hours and was loading his luggage into a vehicle to leave.

Pannu further claimed that the officials told Mann they were under “tremendous pressure from above” before issuing the ₹50,000 challan. However, the precise legal basis for the amount and the circumstances surrounding its issuance have not been independently established in the information available.

Bhagwant Mann Returns From Paris After Attending Food Trade Exhibition

Mann returned to India after attending SIAL Paris 2026, an international food industry exhibition held in Paris from October 17 to 21. Punjab's Markfed participated in the event to promote products from the state and explore opportunities in international markets.

The visit had also been the subject of a dispute over political clearance. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had set aside the Centre's denial of clearance for Mann's foreign visit and directed that he be extended due protocol.

AAP has linked the alleged airport incident to earlier disagreements over the chief minister's foreign visits and other issues involving the Punjab government and the Centre.

AAP Alleges Political Pressure, Calls Incident An Insult To Punjab

AAP has criticised the alleged delay and challan, portraying the episode as an attempt to target the Punjab chief minister. The party has also connected the incident to broader political tensions between the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre, including disputes over foreign travel clearances and funding.

However, AAP has not publicly detailed the specific customs provision or legal grounds under which the ₹50,000 amount was reportedly imposed. The party's allegations about political pressure also remain unverified.

Reports Cite Customs Duty On Undeclared Items

Separate media reports citing customs sources have suggested that the ₹50,000 amount was a customs duty imposed because certain items in the luggage were allegedly not declared.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also claimed that Mann and his wife were questioned for hours over excess luggage or money allegedly exceeding permitted limits. These claims have not been independently established in the information provided.

Meanwhile, officials quoted by Times Now described the interaction as routine screening based on risk assessment and intelligence concerning certain flights. They reportedly said Mann cooperated during the process and that “nothing was found”, rejecting the characterisation of the episode as a targeted detention.

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Incident Sparks Political Row Between AAP And BJP

The alleged airport episode has emerged as another flashpoint in the political confrontation between AAP and the BJP-led Centre. While AAP has alleged that Mann was subjected to unnecessary delays and pressure, reports citing customs sources have presented the interaction as routine screening.

As of October 21, the exact duration of the wait, the legal basis for the reported ₹50,000 challan and the circumstances surrounding the screening remain unclear. A detailed official account from the airport or customs authorities, as well as a formal response from the Centre, was not established in the information available.