AAP Targets BJP Over Assault On Woman Lawyer Inside Guwahati Government Office | Video | X @AamAadmiParty

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on October 14 criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam over the alleged assault of a woman lawyer, Anindita Das, inside a government office in Guwahati.

The incident reportedly took place at the Azara Revenue Circle Office, where Das had gone to attend a hearing related to a land dispute. According to the details of the incident, she was allegedly verbally abused, pushed against an almirah or wall, and had her mobile phone snatched during the proceedings.

Reacting to the incident, AAP questioned the state government's commitment to women's safety and targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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"This is the reality of women’s safety in Modi Raj.

Woman lawyer Anindita Das was allegedly assaulted, verbally abused, and had her phone snatched inside a government office in Guwahati, in CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s own constituency.

Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, aren’t you ashamed of what is happening in your state? Is this your idea of women’s safety?" the party said.

The Azara Revenue Circle Office falls under the Jalukbari Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Das had reportedly visited the office in connection with a land dispute hearing when the alleged incident occurred. She was allegedly mistreated during the proceedings, with reports indicating that she was pushed against an almirah or wall and verbally abused. Her mobile phone was also reportedly taken away.

AAP used the incident to question the BJP government's record on women's safety in Assam, directly challenging Sarma over the alleged mistreatment of the advocate inside a government establishment.